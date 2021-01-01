From bleu rod beattie
Bleu Rod Beattie Walk The Line Tie Side Hipster
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Step out on the sand feeling glorious in the lively Bleu Rod Beattie Walk The Line Tie Side Hipster! Features thin adjustable gold-tipped tie sides and a rib texture fabric. Hipster bottom in a vibrant solid color hue. Moderate rear coverage. Bikini top sold separately. 92% recycled polyester, 8% spandex. Hand wash cold, line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.