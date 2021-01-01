From nourison
Nourison Walden Ivory Area Rug, 9'3" x 12'9"
An enchanting collection that brings you a stunning array of floral and botanical motifs. Elegant, free-flowing “nature studies” and richly stylized traditional designs. With their subtle color and inviting texture, these distinctive area rugs will bring the matchless charm of nature-inspired imagery to that special place in your home. Expertly power-loomed from top quality polypropylene yarns to ensure superlative texture and lasting beauty. The scrolling, elegantly stylized florals of a classic Persian design on a field of serene ivory beige. The matchless charm of traditionally inspired natural motifs in a signature area rug for today’s home. Expertly power-loomed from top quality polypropylene yarns to ensure superlative texture and lasting beauty.