From wake-x wakeboard wakeskate water sports
Wakeboard Wakeskate Lifestyle Evolution DNA RNA Vintage Tote Bag
Advertisement
Perfect Design for Wakeboard-Teachers, Instructors, and smart people who teaches others. Wakeboard Design for real Wakeboarders. Heal it with a Board. Perfect Gift for Fitness Junkies, who like Watersport. You have to practice, to be the best!. Palm Trees Summer, Sun, Beach, and a Wakeboard! Behind a Boat, or a Wakepark! This Design is for all the Wakeboarders, Wakeskaters. Perfect gift for Christmas or Birthday. For Birthday, Springbreak or Christmas. Nerd Design for Kids in school. Grandpa or Grandma. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.