Better Not Younger Wake Up Call Volumizing Shampoo, One Size , Multiple Colors
Description
What it is: A sulfate-free, volume-boosting shampoo that gently cleans and conditions thin, flat, aging hair without stripping essential oils.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, and CurlyHair Texture: Fine and MediumHair Concerns:- Anti-Aging- Thinning- VolumizingKey Benefits: - Adds volume to thinning hair- Maintains hair's essential oil balance- Removes buildup on scalpHighlighted Ingredients:- Arcticum Lappa (Burdock Root): Rich in vitamin A, iron, potassium, and essential fatty acids to nourish.- Humulus Lupulus (Hops): A natural conditioner, the nourishing antioxidant-rich oil helps to smooth and thicken hair.- Bamboo: Comprised of 70 percent silica, bamboo can help strengthen hair strands while also supporting moisture retention.Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulfates SLS & SLES, triclocarban, triclosan, and contains less than one percent synthetic fragrance. It is also vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: Gentle yet effective, this hydrating and volumizing shampoo was created exclusively for women ages 40 and up. Bamboo and hops strengthen, smooth, and lift hair for maximum fullness. This shampoo is safe for color-, keratin-, and chemically treated hair.Fragrance Description: This product features a light, fresh citrus-woodsy scent.Suggested Usage:-Apply to wet hair.-Lightly massage at scalp.-Rinse well.-Follow with Wake Up Call conditioner or a Better Not Younger restorative butter masque (sold separately).-Size:16 oz/ 473 mLIngredients:-Arctium Lappa (Burdock) Root Extract: Nurtures hair follicles and can provide nutrients to the scalp.-Humulus Lupulus (Hops): A natural conditioner, the nourishing antioxidant-rich oil helps to smooth and thicken hair.-Bamboo: Comprised of 70 percent silica, bamboo can help strengthen hair strands while also supporting moisture retention. Aqua (Deionized Water), Decyl Glucoside, Sodium C14-C16 Alpha Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Biotin, Dl-Panthenol, Niacin, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Extract, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Oil, Humulus Lupulus (Hops) Extract, Menthyl Lactate, Bambusa Vulgaris (Bamboo) Extract, Arctium Lappa (Burdock) Root Extract, Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) Seed Oil, Caffeine, Lauramine Oxide, Oleic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin.