Cloud Star Wag More Bark Less Grain-Free Oven Baked with Peanut Butter & Apples Dog Treats, 14-oz box

Cloud Star Wag More Bark Less uses only 8 all-natural ingredients in their Grain-Free Oven Baked with Peanut Butter & Apples Dog Treats to create the best-quality treats for your canine companion. Wholesome ingredients like crisp apples and rich peanut butter are gently mixed and slow-baked to perfection in fun, smiling star, sun, and cloud shapes. They’re made for dogs of all sizes to crunch and enjoy, and they don’t contain any grains, gluten, dairy, corn, soy, or wheat. So go ahead and indulge your furry friend with a delicious, satisfying treat that’s made with only oven-baked goodness.