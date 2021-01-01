VCNY Home | Waffle Weave Collection | Quilt Set - Ultra-Soft Coverlet Bedding with Embossed Circle Texture - Lightweight, Cool, and Breathable, Machine Washable, Queen, Grey

INCLUDES: (1) Queen Size Quilt, (2) Standard Size Shams FEATURES: This cozy comforter set features an embossed circle design for a textured look and feel. Both comfortable and effortlessly stylish, this set will add an elegant pattern to your home décor while providing a great night’s sleep. FABRIC DETAILS: Made with 100% microfiber, this ultra-soft comforter set is lightweight, durable, and extremely cozy for year-round ultimate comfort. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine wash cold, gently and separately. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach or iron. DIMENSIONS: Queen Comforter: 86" (L) x 86" (W), Standard Shams: 20" (L) x 26" (W)