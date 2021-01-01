Waffle Kenneth Cole New York Waffle White Shower Curtain

Update your bathroom decor with the Waffle White Shower Curtain from Kenneth Cole. This shower curtain features a solid white Waffle design that beautifully coordinates with a new Kenneth Cole towel set and adds stunning modern style to your home. Crafted using a cotton-rich blend and designed with the perfect drape in mind, these curtains are lightweight yet thick enough to offer privacy. Made with 12 hook holes to hang securely, the hooks and shower liner are sold separately. Shower curtain is machine washable for easy care.