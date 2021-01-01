From midwest
MidWest Wabbitat Model 151 Rabbit Cage Replacement Pan
Sooner or later, your sweet bunny may need a MidWest Wabbitat Model 151 Rabbit Cage Replacement Pan to take the place of the original one in his model 151 Wabbitat rabbit cage. It’s made from flexible polypropylene plastic so it’s odor resistant and easy to clean. It’s also much stronger than most other replacement pans, which are made from ABS plastic. The Wabbitat replacement pan is also injection molded, not vacuum sealed — which makes it stronger and more long-lasting than most other pans. It slides right in and out of the cage so you can deal with messes quickly and easily.