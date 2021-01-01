From samsung
Samsung WA54R7600 27 Inch Wide 5.4 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Top Loading Washer with Super Speed Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Steel Laundry
Samsung WA54R7600 27 Inch Wide 5.4 Cu Ft. Energy Star Rated Top Loading Washer with Super Speed Features:5.4 cu. ft. capacity and up to 750 RPM maximum spin speed means fewer washers, less time in the laundry room, and more time for you12 wash cycles and 9 options ensure your different textiles are cleaned without damageA combination of electronic touch and knob controls allow you to switch between different settings with easeEquipped with a child lock to ensure safetyManufacturer warranty includes 1 year parts and labor, 10 year direct drive motor, and 3 year drum coverageProduct Technologies:Active WaterJet: Built-in water faucet lets you easily pretreat heavily soiled and stained clothes with just a press of a button.VRT Plus™ Technology: Reduces vibration 40% more than standard VRT™ for quiet washing.Specifications:Total Capacity: 5.4 Cu. Ft.Number of Cycles: 12Temperature Settings: 6Sanitary Rinse: YesControl Type: Electronic, Turn KnobDepth: 29-7/16"Height: 44-9/16"Width: 27-9/16"Voltage: 120V Top Loading Washing Machines Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Steel