From worldwide lighting
Worldwide Lighting W83356B20 Winchester 9 Light 1 Tier Candle Style Crystal Accent Chandelier Antique Bronze / Clear Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Worldwide Lighting W83356B20 Winchester 9 Light 1 Tier Candle Style Crystal Accent Chandelier Features:Made of cast aluminum and crystalDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration. Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoCUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationDimmable: NoHeight: 29" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 20"Material: Aluminum, CrystalNumber of Bulbs: 9Number of Tiers: 1UL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 110vWattage: 540Watts Per Bulb: 60Depth: 20" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Antique Bronze / Clear