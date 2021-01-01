Vaxcel Lighting W0355 Clark Single Light 19" Tall Wall Sconce Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Vaxcel Lighting W0355 Clark Single Light 19" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a white frosted glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 19"Width: 5-1/4"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 2 lbsShade Height: 6-3/4"Shade Width: 5-1/4"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: No Satin Nickel