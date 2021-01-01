From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting W0337 Nikko 2 Light 16" Tall Sunburst Wall Sconce Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Vaxcel Lighting W0337 Nikko 2 Light 16" Tall Sunburst Wall Sconce The Nikko collection is bursting with excitement and warmth. Gold finished rods playfully radiate from the central band like rays from the sun. This mid-century modern look is a flirty throwback to a simpler age. With its personality and charm, the Nikko collection feels like a familiar friend, sure to make a statement in any entryway, hallway, or bedroom.FeaturesGold wall light offers a distinctive look and quality steel constructionExposed bulbs provides bright illumination and a mid-century modern feelMounting hardware and instruction manual enclosed for easy installationConstructed from steel(2) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 15-1/2"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 2.64 lbsBackplate Height: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Gold