From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting W0153 Elsa 1 Light Wall Sconce Capiz Shell Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Wall Sconce
Advertisement
Vaxcel Lighting W0153 Elsa 1 Light Wall Sconce Features: Elegant natural capiz finished specialty shaped shade Steel manufactured for long lasting durability Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12) (Not Included): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration. Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Wattage: 60 Watts Per Bulb: 60 Number of Bulbs: 1 Voltage: 120v Certification: ETL Listed: Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Dimensions: Height: 12.75" Width: 8" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Extension: 6.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture) Wall Sconce Capiz Shell