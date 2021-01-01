From philip stein
Voyager Traveler Watch - Model 91-DVOYGR-SS
Perfect for the jet-setting woman, this elegant Philip Stein timepiece from our Traveler Collection features an elegant stainless steel bracelet and matching round case, but the real star of the show is its unique white mother of pearl diamond dial, accented with bold yellow markers and hands. Within the watch, our health- and wellness-boosting Natural Frequency Technology helps you reach your next destination with more energy and less stress.<