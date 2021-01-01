'Vortex' Framed Graphic Art Print
Description
Features:100% Made in the USAArrives ready to hang with all hardware includedFramed art printIncludes a certificate of authenticity by the artist on the back of every art pieceProfessionally hand framed in a 1.2" black frameProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Premium Art PaperAdditional Materials: Wood/GlassColor: Brown/YellowNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Oliver GalOrientation: Horizontal;VerticalSize: Shape: SquareFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: GeometricAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: WoodFrame Color: BlackOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Acrylic PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTitle: VortexCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: FlatEmbellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: ModernFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: YesReclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 14" H x 14" W x 0.5" D): 14Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 0.5" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 22" H x 22" W x 0.5" D): 22Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26" H x 26" W x 0.5" D): 26Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 32" W x 0.5" D): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 14" H x 14" W x 0.5" D): 14Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 0.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 22" H x 22" W x 0.5" D): 22Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 26" H x 26" W x 0.5" D): 26Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 32" W x 0.5" D): 32Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 14" H x 14" W x 0.5" D, 18" H x 18" W x 0.5" D, 22" H x 22" W x 0.5" D, 26" H x 26" W x 0.5" D, 32" H x 32" W x 0.5" D): 0.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 1Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 14" H x 14" W x 0.5" D): 1Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 18" W x 0.5" D): 1Overall