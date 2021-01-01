Keranique Volumizing Scalp Stimulating Shampoo

Volumizing Scalp Stimulating Shampoo - Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo is designed especially for thinning hair to gently deep clean and stimulate the scalp to nourish and rejuvenate the hair follicles. Benefits For Thinning, Fine Hair Sulfate-free formula designed especially for thinning hair to gently deep clean Stimulate the scalp to nourish and rejuvenate the hair follicles. Fortified with keratin and panthenol (pro vitamin B5), hair feels lighter, cleaner, and more buoyant. Leaves hair ultra-clean as it helps clear away impurities at the follicle to improve the effectiveness of scalp treatments. Formulated Without Parabens Sulfates Phthalates - Volumizing Scalp Stimulating Shampoo