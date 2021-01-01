Christophe Robin Volumising Mist with Rose Extract 150ml

Give fine hair an instant boost with the Christophe Robin Instant Volumizing Mist With Rose Water. The innovative styling spray provides volume and body without drying out the hair. The alcohol-free formula is formulated with 96% Rose Water to create natural hold at the roots, while softening and nourishing the lengths and ends. The multi-benefit spray helps to prevent oxidisation to maximise colour vibrancy. This volumising spray will leave your hair styled to perfection and feeling super-soft and delicately fragranced!