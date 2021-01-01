HELI's GOLD Volume Series Travel Kit - For Fine/Thin Hair - Strengthen/Repair - Volumize Shampoo - Weightless Conditioner - Scalp & Hair Revitalizer - Paraben, SLS Free, Color Safe - 3 pc

HELI's GOLD Volume Series Travel Kit is a complete regimen formulated to strengthen, regenerate, & volumize, fine and thin hair w/Helichrysum Italicum a unique oil that improves cellular renewal rate The Volumize Shampoo is lightweight and creamy and was formulated to gently cleanse, nourish, and restore balance to the scalp leaving it revitalized and your hair feeling buoyant and full of volume The Weightless Conditioner is lightweight and creamy and was formulated to gently nourish and revitalize the hair by energizing the scalp, leaving the hair full of vitality with natural bounce and shine This Weightless Conditioner is Paraben, SLS, & Mineral Oil Free, Color Safe & has the finest ingredients such as: Redensyl, Castor Seed Oil, Green Tea Leaf Extract, and Hydrolyzed Collagen The Volume Series Travel Kit is Paraben, SLS & Mineral Oil Free, Color Safe & is made w/Nettle Leaves, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Natural Betaine, Castor Seed Oil, Green Tea Leaf & Serenoa Extract