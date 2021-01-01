Kenra Professional Volume Mousse 12 is a medium hold, lightweight mousse that provides style and control to hair without stiffness or stickiness. Conditioning formula leaves all hair types shiny and manageable. Perfect for blow-dry styling. Design house: Kenra. Series: Volume Mousse. Gender: Unisex. Category: Hair Care. SubType: Hair Styling Products. Beauty group: Hair. Size: 8 oz. Color: 12. SKU: 14926149095. Barcode: 0014926149095. Volume Mousse - 12 by Kenra for Unisex - 8 oz Mousse. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.