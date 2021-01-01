RAINCRY Volume Magnesium Volumizing Brush - Large

Chemistry you can Appreciate. RAINCRY’s exclusive Magnesium Alloy heats and cools faster than ceramic, helping to lock in style and reducing styling damage. Premium Nylon Bristles remove excess product and oils away from the hair giving you a gravity-free style while withstanding the heat from the hottest blow-dryers. The anti-static Two-piece, Soft Touch handle prevents hair from getting caught and tangled around the handle. RAINCRY’s flexible Spiral Design increases the brushes’ heating surface and channels air around the brush for less drying time while reducing breakage. Exclusive Magnesium Coils Soft Touch Comfort Grip Lightweight Heat Resistant Bristles For Volume / Curl Barrel size: 2.2 / 55mm Handmade in Italy.