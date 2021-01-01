From keranique
Keranique Volume Boost Dry Shampoo
Improve the thickness and health of your hair with Keranique's Volume Boost Dry Shampoo, a weightless formula specially created for those with fine, thinning or weak hair prone to loss and breakage. Scientifically formulated, the dry shampoo combines a strengthening Keratin Amino Complex™ with DHT inhibitors to help stabilise and normalise hair whilst preventing loss. Its vitamin-rich formula helps maintain healthy hair and scalp, whilst adding volume and texture to increase the look of thickness and density over time. Leaving no residue in hair, the dry spray will expertly nourish the scalp and promote healthy hair growth. Hair appears visibly fuller with regular use. Formulated for Women who Experience: Mild to moderate hair loss. Hair thinning or loss due to hormonal changes or a recent pregnancy. Noticeably thinner hair when gathered in a ponytail. An increase in hair collected on brush, comb, or in the shower drain. A scalp that is clearly visible when hair is parted, but can still be camouflaged. Hair that is susceptible to breakage, or weakened by thermal or chemical processes.