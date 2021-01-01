Love Beauty and Planet Volume and Bounty Conditioner, Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower, 13.5 oz

Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Volume and Bounty Conditioner lightweight formula detangles and provides body and strength for fine hair Our Volume and Bounty Conditioner is infused with Organic Coconut Oil for hair Infused with Organic Coconut Water, this volumizing conditioner for fine hair energizes with a burst of delicate Mimosa Flowers This Conditioner lightly moisturizes while giving your hair volume and strength YES paraben free conditioner, YES silicone free conditioner, YES safe for colored hair, YES vegan, YES with plant based detanglers, YES not tested on animals, YES Organic Coconut Oil