Advertisement
Majestic Gifts Inc. has been the leader in the crystal and glass industry for over two decades. This sterling reputation for providing the consumer with the highest quality merchandise with the most cost-effective pricing has been ongoing. The Volubilis Old Fashioned 11 oz. Whiskey Glass has been an all-time favorite. Artistically designed to coordinate beautifully with any tabletop decor. Rest assured these Tumblers will make a statement of elegance, thereby changing the ambiance from the simplest affair to an upscale event. Finest European quality glass for ultimate sparkle and clarity, Dishwasher safe, Complete the look with coordinating tabletop accessories from Majestic Gifts