Volta Round 2 Inch New Construction Housing by WAC Lighting - Color: Black (R2RNT-22)

Provides power and efficiency, the Volta Round 2 Inch New Construction Housing pairs with any of the two inch round Volta trims. Volta has new construction housing with adaptable mounting and allows at least 90 minutes of 8-watt incandescence. Comes with integrated emergency battery back up with 20-inch lead wire control test switch and comes in multiple wattage options. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black.