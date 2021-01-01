From estiluz
Volta LED Table Lamp by Estiluz - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (035372672BM)
The Volta LED Table Lamp by Estiluz Lighting is ideal for placement in home offices, living rooms, and bedrooms. The Volta utilizes an Aluminum cylinder as its head that contains an encased Acrylic lens diffuser to supply warm, ambient lighting that allows easy task concentration. This fixture uses an LED lamp to provide energy-efficient lighting. The Volta is bent an angle just acute enough to enable its optimum lighting that makes it useful for activities like reading, writing or just plain old relaxing. Fixture comes with a universal voltage and an on-and-off switch to make it easier for consumer use. With such an unobtrusive, no-frills design, the fixture is able to blend in perfectly with modern home environments. Founded more than 30 years ago in Spain, Estiluz creates high quality lighting designs. A wide variety of sconces, table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants and floor lamps, all with contemporary style and character, is available. Located in Sant Joan de les Abadesses, a small town situated in the north of Catalonia in Spain, Estiluz produces lighting fixtures for markets around the world. Color: Black. Finish: Black