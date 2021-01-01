Estiluz Volta L73.3S Linear Chandelier - Color: Matte - Size: 3 light

Advertisement
Good things really do come in threes. The Volta L73.3S Linear Suspension by Estiluz features three of the Volta Single Pendants and a canopy with pre-drilled holes for easy installation. A perfect example of the modern minimalism movement, this fixture features a sleek black base and clean lines. With a frame and canopy comprised of sturdy Steel and heads made of Aluminum, this piece is made to last for ages. A Methacrylate Optic Lens diffuses while still allowing for direct light from the integrated 2700K color temperature LED- the ideal solution for energy-efficient needs. Ships with pendants, canopy, and driver separately. Shape: Linear. Color: Matte. Finish: Gold