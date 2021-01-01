Volta 4.5 Inch Architectural Downlight Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (R4RD2T-W835-BKWT)

The Volta 4.5 Inch Architectural Downlight Trim from WAC Lighting features an innovative design that matches its technology. Its sleek, streamlined look lets it accommodate a wide range of different decors with established motifs. The high-efficiency light comes in a slightly adjustable beam that makes adaptable to its setting, whether its an upscale residential community or a corporate environment. Its minimalist style gives it timeless appeal, with a durable die-cast self-flanged aluminum construction to match. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black White