From wac lighting
Volta 2in LED Square Trim with Light Engine by WAC Lighting - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Multicolor - (R2SD2T-N830-BKWT)
The Volta 2in LED Square Trim with Light Engine by WAC Lighting is a contemporary interior lighting piece that supplies both residential and commercial spaces with a warm, focused light thats aesthetically minimal and highly efficient. The fixtures distinctive lighting is the rest of the fixtures pairing of a textured glass lens and integrated, energy-efficient LED lamping. Piece is made from die-cast aluminum to allow for more durability in any setting space. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Multicolor. Finish: Black White