Volpe Floating Entertainment Center for TVs up to 88"
Description
Features:Wall mounted floating entertainment centerPerfect for those in need of living room storage spaceEasy wall installation with the included wall brackets high gloss fronts with a matte body and led lights systemProduct Type: Entertainment CenterTV Stand Type: Pier / Bookcase Included: YesNumber of Piers / Bookcases Included: 2Hutch Included: NoBridge Included: NoPieces Included: TV Stand, 2 Bookcases, 2 ShelvesEntertainment Center Type: Five-PieceDesign: Floating mountColor: Material: Manufactured WoodMaterial Details: Metal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: YesMirrored: NoOpen Storage: YesExterior Shelf Material: WoodSound Bar Shelf: NoCabinets Included: YesNumber of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Interior Shelf Material: WoodMagnetic Door Catches: NoBarn Door: NoAdjustable Shelving: YesDrawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Safety Stop: Media Storage: YesCable Management: NoVentilation Features: NoRemovable Back Panel: NoWheels Included: NoAccommodates Fireplace: Fireplace Included: NoFireplace Type: Fuel Type: Remote Included: Fireplace Emits Heat: BTU Output: Voltage requirement: Ampere Requirement: Electric Flame Type: Space Heating Capacity: Adjustable Temperature: Adjustable Flame: Flickering Flame Effect: Thermal Overload Protection: Timer Function: Heat Proof Glass: Vent Type: Built-in Lighting: YesWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Plug-In: YesPlug Type: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Adapter Type: Tipover Restraint Device Included: NoIntegrated TV Mount: NoTV Anti-Tip Kit Included: Compatible TV Anti-Tip Kit Part Number: Compatible TV Mount Part Number: Swivel Mount: NoLift Mechanism: NoProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: PolandSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Wood Tone: Light WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernWood Species: Weight Capacity (Shell): 50-100 lbsStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CALGreen Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesGSA Approved: WEEE Recycling Required: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Certified: NFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: CE Certified: FIRA Certified: Dimensions:Maximum TV Screen Size Accommodated: 88"TV Stand: NoTV Stand Overall Width - Side to Side: TV Stand Overall Height - Top to Bottom: TV Stand Overall Depth - Front to Back: Entertainment Center: YesEntertainment Center Overall Width - Side to Side: 102Entertainment Center Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 67Entertainment Center Overall Depth - Front to Back: 15.75TV Opening Width - Side to Side: 15