Dream On Me Volgo Twin Umbrella Stroller, Dark/Light Grey
CONVENIENT DESIGN: The Volgo is just 29” wide- it’s compact design makes going through narrow/busy roads with your kids is a breeze! It has a lightweight, sturdy iron frame. Folds inward with just one hand making it easy to store and ideal for travel FUNCTIONAL SEATS: The two front-facing seats are perfect for twins or different age siblings & have generous recline footrests. Comes with a removable front bar (can only be removed with the help of tools). Large adjustable hoods with mesh inserts allow extra ventilation SAFE & SECURE: The seats have 5-point adjustable harnesses with a comfort strap. Front swivel wheels allow 360° maneuverability, while rear wheels can be locked for stability. Soft Ride wheels mean less pushing effort and a smoother ride for the kids USEFUL FEATURES: The Volgo comes with large, netted storage pockets on the back of each seat for more storage. It is made of Prima Classed Linen type fabric, which is hand washable. Choose from six single and dual-tone colors PRODUCT SPECS: Each seat supports children from 6 months, up to 40 lbs. Product dimensions are 35L x 29.25W x 39.5H inches. It weighs 22.55 lbs