Vokolida 'Rhymes II by Erin Clark' - Floater Frame Graphic Art Print on Canvas
Description
Features:Includes hanging accessoriesMade in the USAPrimary Décor Material: CanvasFramed: YesWall Hook: YesRepositionable: NoOverall Thickness: 0.75 InchesOverall Thickness: 1.5 InchesProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Black; WhiteNumber of Items Included: 1Orientation: VerticalShape: RectangleLED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: BlackOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: No SeasonHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Black and White PhotographyGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Rhymes II by Erin ClarkFrame Type: Floater FrameSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 12" W x 1.5" D, 36" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 48" H x 16" W x 1.5" D, 48" H x 16" W x 0.75" D): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 12" W x 1.5" D, 36" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" H x 16" W x 1.5" D, 48" H x 16" W x 0.75" D): 16Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 36" H x 12" W x 1.5" D, 48" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 36" H x 12" W x 0.75" D, 48" H x 16" W x 0.75" D): 0.75Overall Product Weight (Size: 36" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): 1.71Overall Product Weight (Size: 36" H x 12" W x 1.5" D): 3.33Overall Product Weight (Size: 48" H x 16" W x 0.75" D): 2.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 48" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 5.52Assembly:Warranty: Size: 36" H x 12" W x 0.75" D