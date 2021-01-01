Vogue Eyewear Women's VO4136S Metal Square Sunglasses, Pale Gold/Clear Gradient Brown, 140 mm

100% UV protection: Vogue sunglasses lenses are coated with 100% uv protection to protect your eyes from all harmful UV rays vo4136s metal Square sunglasses: These Vogue sunglasses feature a a square shaped metal frame for a modern look Case & cleaning cloth included: Each pair of Vogue sunglasses come with a Cleaning cloth and case to clean and protect your sunglasses from scratches and damage Visit the Vogue brand shop: Click on Vogue above the product title to shop the entire Vogue sunglass assortment