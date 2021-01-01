Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a white leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone stainless steel bezel. White dial with rose gold-tone hands and Arabic numeral & index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 31 mm, case thickness: 9 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Vogue Series. Fashion watch style. Stuhrling Original Vogue White Dial Ladies Watch M15358.