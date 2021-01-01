Vogue Bath Vanity Light by Modern Forms - Color: Silver - Finish: Nickel - (WS-3127-BN)

From transitional to contemporary, the Vogue family coordinates with popular bath hardware and metal finishes. The Vogue Bath Vanity Light is crafted of mouth blown etched opal glass and designed with hidden hardware. This luminaire offers powerful lumen output and excellent color rendering. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel