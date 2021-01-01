From vonn
VONN VMW13600 Eclipse 2 Light 5" Tall LED Wall Sconce White Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
VONN VMW13600 Eclipse 2 Light 5" Tall LED Wall Sconce Product Features:LED: Integrated LED fixtureDesign: Modern Sconce with 45° Rotational Axis (Square)Dimmable: Dimmable LED (15% - 100%) with ELV - Electric Low Voltage dimmers (Dimmer is not included with the fixture)Only compatible with ELV dimmers. WiFi, Smart, and Universal dimmers are NOT compatibleSoft White: 3000 Kelvin color temperatureBrightness: 338 LumensEfficiency: 9 Watts low power consumptionCRI 90, ETL Certified, ADA CompliantDry Location Approved: ETL listed for dry locationsVoltage: Operates on standard 120 line voltageProduct Technologies and Benefits:Pearlpure™ Diode Arrays: Brilliant, full-bodied white light with high color renderingContinuu™ Driver: Responds to the needs of the diodes as they ageVoptics™ Diffusers: Engineered prismatic lenses diffuse light evenly across a wide angle5 Year Limited Warranty: Fixture and LED system covered under warranty periodProduct Specifications:Type: Integrated LEDWidth: 4-3/4"Depth: 2-1/4"Height: 4-3/4"Axis: Square - 4-3/4" W x 4-3/4" L x 0.5" HBackplate Dimensions: 4-3/4" W x 4-3/4" H x 1-1/4" DProduct Weight: 2.3 Lbs White