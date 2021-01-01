From garmin
Garmin Vivo Fitness Monitor System Fitness Tracker in Black | 010-01995-10
Advertisement
Accent your style while enhancing your fitness with the Garmin ví¶¯smart 4 Activity Tracker. This Black with Midnight Hardware for small to medium wrists is a slim, swim-friendly wearable that comes loaded with fitness and wellness features to help you make the most of a healthier, more active lifestyle. This fitness wearable monitors heart rate estimates at the wrist and includes helpful tools such as all-day stress tracking, a relaxation breathing timer, VO2 max and activity timers for walks, runs, strength training, pool swims and more. A wrist-based Pulse Ox-estimate sensor lets you check blood oxygen saturation anytime during the day—or turn it on while you sleep. Plus, Body Battery energy monitoring helps you know when you’re primed to be active or when you may need to rest. Safe for the pool or shower, ví¶¯smart 4 keeps you going strong with up to 7 days of battery life (excluding Pulse Ox sleep tracking), while smart notifications with vibration alerts help you stay connected on the go (when paired with a compatible smartphone). Garmin Vivo Fitness Monitor System Fitness Tracker in Black | 010-01995-10