Vivien Gray/Blue Egyptian Certified Cotton 300 TC Ornater Glam Duvet Cover

It is a meadow filled with the sun with its lush thickets of daisies poppies and dandelions. The large wildflowers of the ornament which is situated are made in a non-standard color scheme - a stylish combination of shades of gray turquoise and yellow. The Togas designers were inspired was inspired by ancient Japanese engravings and themes of Oriental painting. The fabric of the duvet cover is elite satin which has a high density has excellent hygienic properties very durable. The surface of the satin goes through a special treatment after which its front side becomes soft velvety resembling the skin of a ripe peach. This material is ideal for people with sensitive skin for whom soft touch is especially important. Size: Queen Duvet Cover