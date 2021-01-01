From saracina home
Vivian Glam X Leg Round Coffee Table Glass/Gold - Saracina Home
Advertisement
Add a splash of modern style to your living room with the Vivian Glam X Leg Round Coffee Table by Saracina Home. Mixed materials and finishes make for a cocktail table that will instantly glamourize your space, complement your décor, and set the stage for drinks and snacks. The geometric X-style legs contrast the round top surface and create a contemporary, harmonious silhouette. Stylish and practical, this circular coffee table also includes caps on the metal legs to protect your flooring from wear and tear. Tie the room together by pairing this piece with Saracina Home’s matching side table. Overall Product Dimensions: Product Height: 19” Product Width: 35.5” Product Depth: 35.5” Leg Height: 18.375" Leg Width: 0.63" Tabletop Thickness: 0.63" Distance In Between Legs: 35.25" Color: Glass/Gold. Age Group: adult.