Vivere Floral Tufted Blush Area Rug
Description
Features:High definition printing technology provides clarity and precise detail to bring your home area rugs to lifeMachine washable for easy care.Non-skid, non-latex backing to prevent slipping. No rug pag needed.75 Years of family-owned manufacturing experienceMADE IN THE USAMaterial: NylonMaterial Details: Construction: Machine MadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: LatexRug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: BlushPattern: FloralFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAColor Combination: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Non-Slip Backing: YesSpefications:Green Label Certified: Green Label PlusISTA 3A or 6A Certified (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'6" x 3'10", Rectangle 1'8" x 2'10"): NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'): CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Carpet Sustainability Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: AZO Free: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Responsible Wool Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesCRI Green Label Plus Certified: YesFloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: YesGREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: