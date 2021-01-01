From mikasa

Mikasa Vivendi Wine Glass

$25.99 on sale
($33.99 save 24%)
In stock
Buy at replacementsltd

Description

Wine Glass in the Vivendi pattern by Mikasa. Sn146,Clear,Plain Bowl,Smooth Stem 8 1/2

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com