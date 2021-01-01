From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Viveka Modern and Contemporary Oak Brown Finished Wood 2-Door TV Stand
Advertisement
Utilize your living room to the fullest with the handy design of the Viveka TV stand. Made in Malaysia, the Viveka is constructed from natural oak brown finished wood that complements a wide variety of interiors. One open shelf creates a convenient display for media devices, while five additional shelves behind the doors offers secure storage space. Requiring assembly, the Viveka TV stand features a cord management hole in its back panel for quick and easy setup. With ample storage space in a stunning design, the Viveka TV stand is an impressive upgrade to the modern living room. Dimensions: 20.5" High x 47.25" Wide x 15.75" Deep; Top Middle Shelf: 6" High x 23.50" Wide x 14.25" Deep; Bottom Middle Shelf: 9.75" High x 23.50" Wide x 14.25" Deep; Side Top Shelf: 8.25" High x 9.25" Wide x 11.75" Deep; Side Bottom Shelf: 7.25" High x 9.25" Wide x 11.75" Deep; Legs: 1.75" High;