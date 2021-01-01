From elite global solutions
Viva Melamine 40 fl oz. Serving Bowl
Curved Square Bowl, 7 1/4" sq. x 3 1/4" h., 40 oz., Viva, White w/ Black Trim. Smooth, glossy white exterior. Features a thin black trim detail. Premium and Heavyweight Melamine. Commercial and Residential Dishwasher Safe. Reusable Melamine Dinnerware is Shatter Proof and Chip Resistant.Features:Smooth, glossyFeatures a thin black trim detailPremium and Heavyweight MelamineCommercial and Residential Dishwasher SafeReusable melamine dinnerware is shatterproof and chip resistantAdditional Items: NoNumber of Tiers: 1Capacity: 40 Fluid OuncesOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 3.25 InchesOverall Width at Top - Side to Side: 7.25 InchesOverall Depth at Top - Front to Back: 7.25 InchesOverall Product Weight: 0.75 PoundsBowl Type: Serving bowlPieces Included: 6 BowlsAdditional Items Included: No Additional ItemsUtensil Included: NoLid Included: NoTray Included: NoPrimary Material: MelamineMaterial Details: Color: WhiteShape: SquarePattern: Does Not ApplyRim Detail: No Rim DetailPedestal Base: NoHandles: NoFinish: GlossyHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Care and Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeProduct Care: Dishwasher Safe: YesMicrowave Safe: NoOven Safe: NoMaximum Temperature: Scratch Resistant: YesChip Resistant: YesStackable: YesFood Safe: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: NoCommercial Microwave Safe: NoBPA Free: YesPFOA Free: YesPTFE Free: YesSpefications:NSF Certified: NoFIRA Certified: NoUL Listed: FDA Approved: YesSCS Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesCertifications: YesCanada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: cUL Listed: Fire Rated: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Yes