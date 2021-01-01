Besa Lighting Viva LED Flushmount Light - Color: White - Size: Small

Truly expressive with its dimensions. The Viva LED Flushmount by Besa Lighting can turn dull modern spaces into ecstatic interiors. It is formed by an elegant opal perimeter made from aluminum that runs into a prismatic disc at the center bottom. An LED source emits soft white light that sparkles through the disc and soothes through the opal perimeter to create contrasting shades' textures. With crafty looks and an interesting luminosity, this flushmount can be a great addition to your home. Shape: Round. Color: White. Additional Color: Opal.