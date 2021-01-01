From gamma2
Vittles Vault Home 720 Oz. Stackable Food Storage Container
Advertisement
The same airtight function of this storage container, but with a kitchen-friendly appearance. This pet food container is an ideal airtight food storage solution for your pet. It's constructed of high quality, food-grade plastic, safe for both pet food and people food. The patented sealing system will extend the life of your pet's food and keep it fresher longer while maintaining nutritional integrity. This sealing system also ensures that the container is both pest-proof and waterproof, so you can store this container indoors, or out. This pet food storage container features a modern design that matches even the most stylish of kitchens and will look right at home on your countertop, pantries, or cupboards.