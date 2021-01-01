Vitre LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (139661-1013)

The Vitre LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge is a commanding piece that enhances interiors with warm light and elevated design. Expertly handcrafted by skilled artisans in Vermont, this fixture places thick glass panels of different shapes and sizes inside a rectangular metal frame. LEDs fill each glass piece with light, while hand-painted white swirls offer a marbled look that immediately draws the eye. Clean with an organic touch, this fixture appeals to a range of modern interiors. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting