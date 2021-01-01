Vitis 5 LED Chandelier by RBW - Color: Cream - Finish: Matte - (VS-5-IV-CB-PF12-27-120_TR_DEX)

Designed by RBW, the Vitis 5 LED Chandelier from Quorum International uses contours informed by the flowing character of vines to guide the eye from one floating vessel to the other. Adjustable and modular with ceiling grippers, strand upon strand of finely woven nylon wiring drapes in organic lines, creating a dramatic statement over an open space. The evocative lines pass through a party of glass beads with the help of configurable metal clasps. The glass forms are hand-blown; they fuse a polished inner cylinder and a frosted exterior shape. Cutting-edge LED light beams through the cylinders to produce moving illumination emphasized by glazed gestural contours. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Cream. Finish: Ivory Frosted