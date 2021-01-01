Fissler vitaquick , Pressure Cooker Set, 10.6 Quart, with Glass Lid, Stainless Steel, Cookware, Compatible with Induction, Gas, Electric Stovetops, Dishwasher Safe

Removable handle makes cleaning easy Thanks to the cookstar all-stove base, the stainless-steel pots work on gas, electric, glass ceramic and induction Functional: Stainless-steel pot has an internal scale for easy measurement of liquids Locking Indicator: When the indicator turns green and you hear an audible click, the pressure cooker is securely closed and ready to cook You'll receive a Stainless steel pressure cooker, 10.6 quart, works on all types of stovetops, with separate glass lid, Weight: 15.31 Pounds, Manufacturer: Fissler