From equithrive

Equithrive Vitamin E Hay Flavor Pellets Horse Supplement, 3.3-lb tub

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Equithrive Vitamin E Pellets Horse Supplement provides natural sources of vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids to help protect your equine buddy’s muscle, brain and nerve tissues from free radicals generated during metabolism and exercise. Horses with limited access to fresh forage can be deficient in vitamin E, which can result in declining health and performance. Feed your companion this supplement daily to neutralize free radicals and to promote a healthy inflammatory response, so you’ll both be excited for your next ride.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com