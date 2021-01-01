From cosmedica skincare
Cosmedica Skincare Vitamin C Super Serum
Advertisement
Cosmedica Skincare Vitamin C Super Serum advanced formula is a complete nutrient rich combination of active ingredients to combat uneven skin tone and signs of aging. Powerful anti-oxidants, in 3 variations of Vitamin C, stimulate cellular turnover, protect against free radical damage, nourish skin, and reduce dark spots from aging and sun damage. Nutrient rich Vitamin E and Hylasyn, Cosmedica Skincare's proprietary formula of low and medium molecular weight Hyaluronic Acid, promote healthy hydration to repair and condition tired skin to reveal a balanced complexion.