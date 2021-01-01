From rebrilliant
Vitali 1.96" H x 9.25" W x 12.59" D Flatware & Kitchen Utensils Drawer Organizer
5 Compartments Kitchen Drawer Organizer + 2 Black Silicone Spoon RacksFeatures:Come with free gifts: 2 pcs black silicone spoon rest.5 compartments utensil organizer is enough big to store kitchen utensils like spatulas, ladles, tongs, whisks, can openers, forks, knives, food thermometers, and more.The silverware organizer is made of metal mesh, durable for long term use, non-slip foam feet to prevent shifting.The mesh drawer organizer not only use in the kitchen, but also use in office, bedroom, or in any other room you want.Dimensions:Drawer Organizer Dimensions: 9.25 x 12.59 x 1.96 inchesSpoon Rest Dimensions: 5.5 x 5.5 inches.KitchenThe drawer organizer is painted the non-toxic coated, provides clean lines and superior design. Keep everything you need handy with a kitchen drawer organizer!Tools RoomThe drawer organizer is suitable to store some repair tools such as hammer, bolt driver, Pliers, Wrench, etc. Keep your tools room/garage away from not messy.OfficeThe drawer organizer also can store office products like pens, scissors, transparent glue, etc. Keep them neat and orderly. Color: Sliver/Black